Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Think They’ve Spotted Something On Instagram

The KUWTK star has posted a series of new photos, including one cradling her stomach...

You’ve probably heard the rumours that Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The 33-year-old has been dating NBA player Tristan Thompson for about a year and, according to multiple reports that include TMZ and PEOPLE, she is currently ‘pregnant.’

See: Did Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Just Speak Out About Their ‘Pregnancy’?

Announcing the unconfirmed ‘news’ – just days after ‘pregnancy’ rumours starting circling Khloe’s younger sister Kylie Jenner – a source revealed to PEOPLE: ‘Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled.’

There’s been no official word from Kamp Kardashian, but Khloe has just made a return to Instagram.

The E! reality star has uploaded a series of new snaps, posing for a new fashion campaign to promote her Good American collection.

This chick right here is crazy, sexy, cool all rolled into one @slickwoods! Slick was so much fun to shoot with! She's a force to be reckoned with! 💣 #GoodSquad #GoodAmerican A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

And, despite being seen out and about in baggy clothing of late, she opted for a figure-hugging leather look.

Looking hot, lady.

One of the shots shows her staring straight into the camera, with her arm across her stomach.

Showing off her range of waxed leather-look denim, Khlo’ told her followers: ‘You’ll be rocking these all season long ladies…’

But a number of eagle-eyed fans seemed distracted, focusing instead on whether or not they could spy a growing ‘baby bump’.

One claimed: ‘Definitely seems to have a baby bump…’

Another added: ‘Look at the belly guys.’

Other reactions included: ‘you can see that baby bump!!’, ‘She looks pregnant’ and ‘Is that baby bump or I’m just trippin [sic]’.

Others were full of questions, with one asking: ‘are you really pregnant if you are I’m so happy for you [sic]…’

With no official word from the star, fans will have to continue to speculate for now.

Either way, Khloe’s looking fabulous.