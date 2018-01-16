This Is How Khloé Kardashian First Told Her Family She Was Pregnant

‘There’s a million different emotions that are going in my brain’

Khloé Kardashian may have just announced she’s expecting with a social media reveal in December, but the reality star originally broke the big news to her family when she was only six weeks along. And, now, the Revenge Body mainstay is sharing with her fans how she surprised her loved ones during a summer barbecue.

On Monday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the emotional mum-to-be first video chatted her NBA beau, Tristan Thompson, before telling her assistant. She then proceeded to wave around a positive pregnancy test at the intimate family gathering.

‘I’m super nervous but really excited,’ the fitness guru admitted. ‘There’s a million different emotions that are going in my brain, but I think I’m in a state of shock. I almost can’t believe it. But a good shock.’

Though the 33-year-old revealed that she’d spoken with the Cleveland Cavaliers forward about trying for a baby over the summer, she didn’t expected it to happen so quickly. ‘Tristan and I are so nervous to tell everyone,’ she said. ‘I mean we both don’t know what the hell we’re doing but we’re super excited. We’re so lucky and blessed to have everyone here.’

After the lovebirds decided to share the big announcement with her family at mumager Kris’s house, as well as sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner over FaceTime, her siblings shared their love and support.

While the lip kit entrepreneur, who is rumoured to be expecting her first child this spring, reacted with tears of joy, the family matriarch appeared the most overjoyed with the news.

Embracing her daughter, the 62-year-old told the camera: ‘Hearing this news is the most special thing that I think anyone could ever tell me. I’m ecstatically surprised. I always thought that Khloé would be one of those women who didn’t have kids, and I struggled with that. It made me really sad. Because no one that was born to do this more than Khloé.’

