Khloé Kardashian Explains How Her ‘Life Changed’ When She Met Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian can’t stop gushing over her beau, Tristan Thompson.

The reality star, who is pregnant with her first child with Thompson, shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram Monday with a throwback photo from her 33rd birthday party this summer.

‘The day I met you, my life changed,’ she captioned the black and white photo booth snap of the duo kissing. ‘Thank you my love!’

❥The day I met you, my life changed. Thank you my love!❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:03am PST

While Kardashian, 33, has yet to officially announce her pregnancy, multiple sources previously confirmed to People she and Thompson, 26, are expecting a boy together—due to arrive in early 2018. This will be Kardashian’s first child, while Thompson is also dad to son Prince Oliver, who turns one this month.

Kardashian did make one thing with Thompson official recently: A Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode in November marked the first time the Cleveland Cavaliers player appeared on the show. The pair have been dating since September 2016.

‘I just feel like Khloé has met her perfect match,’ mumager Kris Jenner gushed during the episode.

A source previously told People that those close to the Good American co-founder and Thompson are elated for their upcoming journey as parents together.

‘This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen,’ the source said of Khloé, who was married to Lamar Odom from 2009-16.

‘But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves,’ the source added. ‘Everyone is over the moon for them both.’

Kardashian isn’t the only one in her family expecting a baby. Sister Kim Kardashian West is expecting a baby girl (her third child with husband Kanye West) and sister Kylie Jenner is expecting a daughter (with boyfriend Travis Scott). All are ‘due around the same,’ a source told People in September.

‘Getting pregnant at the same time was totally unplanned, but they are really happy about it,’ the source added of the sisters.