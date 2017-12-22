Khloé Kardashian ‘Can’t Wait’ To Pass On This Christmas Tradition To Her ‘Little One’

From the editors of PEOPLE

By Aurelie Corinthios

Now that Khloé Kardashian has finally announced to the world that she’s pregnant, she’s not shy to admit that she’s got babies on the brain.

On Thursday—one day after she confirmed that she’s expecting her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson—the reality star took to Twitter to share a link to her website and app with the one holiday tradition that she ‘can’t wait’ to pass on to her ‘little one, one day.’

It comes as no surprise that the mum-to-be actually picked up the special tradition from her own mother Kris Jenner, whom she called ‘the QUEEN of Christmas.’

‘As you get older, I think you create your own traditions and they stem from what your parents instilled in you,’ she said. ‘The biggest holiday tradition I’m going to take from my mum is how she makes everything look perfect and feel incredibly special.’

‘I love walking into her home at Christmas and seeing all the decorations,’ she continued. ‘This woman goes all out. I used to think it was too much, but over the past few years, she’s rubbed off on me. Have you seen my decorations?!’

Kardashian, 33, went on to say she hopes she can be ‘as wonderful’ a hostess as Jenner, 62, has been, confessing that she’s ‘still taking notes.’

So how will Kardashian celebrate the holidays this year? Earlier this week, she revealed on her website and app that she’ll be celebrating Christmas early with Thompson, 26, since the Cavaliers will be on the road.

‘Then, I’ll fly back to [Los Angeles] a few days before my family’s annual Christmas Eve party,’ she said. ‘My mum takes full control of Christmas Eve since she’s been throwing the party for so long, so I let her do her thing!’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘On Christmas morning, the whole family is together with the little kids—usually at Kourt‘s—opening presents and chilling in our pyjamas,’ she continued. ‘After that, we’re all going to do our own thing the rest of the day. So after I cook breakfast for everyone, I’m doing absolutely nothing and I’m very much looking forward to that, LOL!’