Khloe Kardashian’s Life Reportedly ‘Just Came Crashing Down’

A source has spoken to PEOPLE about the mum-to-be's reaction to the latest allegations...

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have found themselves at the centre of some nasty ‘cheating’ speculation.

Video footage appears to show the NBA player, who is expecting a baby with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, getting pretty close to a number of different women.

Many are now questioning whether he has been unfaithful to his famous girlfriend, and reports claim that the Kardashian family are now ‘rallying around’ her for support.

But how has Khloe herself reacted to the allegations?

A source reported to be close to the family has told PEOPLE that she is trying to stay focused ‘on the positives.’

‘As far as she knew, there were no negatives,’ the insider said. ‘Once she made the decision to commit, she was all in and trusting.’

The ‘friend of the family’ then went on to explain: ‘He was her everything. They had a life together. She honestly thought he treated her like gold, like a queen.

‘[He] gave her everything, doted on her, told her how beautiful she was. To her, life was perfect. And it all just came crashing down.’

A video first published to the Daily Mail appears to show Tristan, 27, getting close to a woman whilst speaking to her in a New York bar. TMZ later released a different video with two other women, alleging that it was filmed a few months into Khloe’s pregnancy.

Mommy and Daddy 📸 @sashasamsonova A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 26, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

‘First Lamar cheated on her and now Tristan,’ the insider claimed to PEOPLE. ‘She’s been through so much.’

As Khloe prepares to give birth to her first daughter in Cleveland, ET reports that ‘the video hasn’t stopped the Kardashians from making sure her day will be one of love and respect…’

The source added: ‘They won’t let any news change the importance of how beautiful this birth is for Khloe.’

Our thoughts are definitely with her.