There were gold Kit Kats and everything

You know you’ve made it in live and love when your partner gets you a pile of golden treats for your birthday.

See: Hay Fever Cures To Help You Win This Summer

After years of heartbreak and upset, Khloe Kardashian finally looks like she’s found happiness.

The gorgeous star has been dating basketball player Tristan Thompson for 6 months and seems properly head over heels in love with the handsome hunk.

Khloe Kardashian is SO happy with her new man

So much so she threw him a massively luxe birthday party recently!

Sharing the bash with her followers on Snapchat, Khloe documented the decorations, which included a giant ‘Happy Birthday’ message in gold balloons.

There were also ridiculous treats. Iced and golden Kit Kats, glittery donuts… you name the sweet r=treat, KoKo had it covered in gold and bling.

There were also rows of what look like snaps of the couple printed onto iced cookies.

Read: Everything You Need To Know About Cheryl And Liam’s Baby News

Well, Khloe does love a cookie! And she likes them to be in order.

We’re not sure how many sweets Khlo scoffed though. Her super sexy Pj selfie today revealed a very toned tum, so probably not that many…