One Of Khloe Kardashian’s Best Friends Seems To Have Thrown Shade At Tristan Thompson

Malika Haqq's twin sister has posted a VERY timely quote on Instagram...

The internet is still reeling by the fact that Tristan Thompson may or may not have ‘cheated’ on a heavily pregnant Khloe Kardashian.

The allegations first started doing the rounds when a video was published to the Daily Mail, appearing to show the NBA player getting a little close to another woman in a New York bar.

Things then appeared to get even worse for the couple, who are expecting their first child any day now, when a second video was published by TMZ showing Tristan with two other women.

The Kardashian clan have not yet officially commented, but sources say that they are ‘rallying around’ 33-year-old Khloe to support her as she prepares to give birth.

A post shared by Khadijah Haqq McCray (@foreverkhadijah) on Mar 11, 2018

One of the KUWTK star’s best friends does appear to have broken her silence on Instagram, having posted a not-so-subtle jibe at Khloe’s baby daddy.

Khadijah Haqq (Malika’s twin) shared a quote by John Wooden, which read: ‘The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother.’

A post shared by Khadijah Haqq McCray (@foreverkhadijah) on Apr 10, 2018

She decided to accompany these words with a fist-bump emoji.

Of course, there’s no direct mention of Tristan or the current speculation surrounding her best friend’s relationship. But fans have obviously noted the timing of the post, which appears to have gone out not too long after the video started circulating.

What’s more, according to screenshots that have been shared on the internet, Khloe’s sister Kourtney Kardashian appears to have liked it.

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that Khloe will have the fierce support of her family and close friends right now.