The Real Reason Why Khloe Kardashian Chose The Name True For Her Daughter

The reality star revealed her little girl's moniker yesterday

In case you missed the news last night, Khloe Kardashian has revealed the name of her baby girl.

Four days after giving birth, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 33, announced that she’s gone for… True Thompson!

We mean, Khloe’s a Kardashian. She was never going to call her daughter Jane, was she?

Khloe took to Instagram to share a picture of True’s pink balloon-filled room, writing the caption: ‘Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!’

As with all good Kardashian/Jenner monikers, fans had differing opinions.

Comments veered from: ‘True!? This cant be true…’ to : ‘Love the name, and the reason behind it very personal to the family, love it x.’

If you’re confused by that last statement, let us explain. On her page, Khloe’s mum Kris Jenner told her followers that True is actually a family name.

She said: ‘I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family @true.’

Aw. Pretty cute, really.

But unfortunately, some felt the meaning of True’s name had been dampened by recent allegations that Khloe’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson ‘cheated’ on her.

Last week, video footage appeared to show the NBA player getting close to a number of different women, and reports claimed that the Kardashian family were ‘rallying around’ Khloe in the days leading up to True’s birth.

While this must have been an incredibly difficult time for Khloe, we’re delighted for her on the arrival of her baby girl.

Let us know your thoughts on the name @lookmagazine.