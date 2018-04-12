Khloe Kardashian Has Just Given Birth To A Baby Girl

Congratulations are definitely in order!

It has been announced that Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl today, with multiple reports confirming the news.

This is the 33-year-old’s first baby with Tristan Thompson, with Tristan as well the Kardashian family said to have been present at the birth, which took place at a hospital outside Cleveland.

While Khloe is yet to confirm the news, it looks her show has, with the official Twitter handle for Keeping Up With the Kardashians posting a congratulatory message to the KUWTK star.

‘Congrats to our girl @khloekardashian on her baby girl!’ the tweet read.

While welcoming a baby is a happy life milestone, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have found themselves at the centre of some nasty cheating allegations this week, with video footage appearing to show the NBA player getting pretty close to a number of different women.

Many as a result have since been questioning whether he has been unfaithful to Khloe, with reports that the Kardashian family have since been ‘rallying around’ Khloe for support.

Khloe announced the pregnancy back in January, when she was six months along, breaking the news on social media in true Keeping Up With The Kardashians style – and now that the baby girl has arrived, we can’t wait to see her!

Congratulations to Khloe!