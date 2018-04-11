Amber Rose Supports Khloe Kardashian Over ‘Cheating’ Allegations

Videos have emerged of Khloe's boyfriend Tristan Thompson with other women

As you may have heard, there are quite a few rumours surrounding Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson right now.

According to multiple reports, Tristan, 27, may have got a little too cosy with another woman in a New York bar – just days before Khloe, 33, is due to give birth to their first child.

The allegations first surfaced after video footage, obtained and published by the Daily Mail, appeared to show the NBA star leaning in closely to talk to a woman. Many believe that it also looks as though they may have shared a kiss.

Onlookers alleged to the publication that they were seen ‘making out.’

After this initial report, TMZ published another video which lead to more allegations of ‘cheating’ – this time, allegedly, much earlier into Khloe’s pregnancy.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has so far remained silent, but others have spoken out. Despite her fraught relationship with Khloe, Amber Rose has sent a message of support via her Instagram Story.

She wrote: ‘I know we’ve had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you sis smh no one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time.

‘God bless you and your baby.’

Of course, this kind of thing is never going to be easy to deal with. But with Khloe’s due date drawing ever closer, it must have been made all the more difficult.

We’re sending her all our love.