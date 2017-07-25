KFC’s Finger Lickin’ Good Merch

8 images

Share and wear your love of fried chicken RN.

The fast-food mecca is launching a line of fashion merch – yes actual Kentucky Fried Chicken merch, complete with pins, bedding and tees. So the real question is how much do you love your KFC? It would probably have to be a lot in order to wear there latest range starting from $1-$80 featuring accessories, clothing and home interior obv’s for the ‘gram.

Let’s get cracking with the Fried Chicken USA Sweatshirt, priced at $76, the colour fits right in this season and gives us all the slogan feels. Why not let your sweatshirt do the talking? *Hands up too all the fried chicken lovers out there. If the sweatshirt is a little much you can always style the chicken socks with sandals or Vans, they come in red and tan, that’s just another way to wear your favourite fast-food chain.

Apparel not tempting your appetite then just remember it’s all in the details. The necklace details and a Finger Lickin’ Good one, we all need it for just $12. *squeal, it’s just too cute and us at the office cannot contain ourselves.

Feeling creative and fancy a little DIY? Then why not customise your fave denim jeans with Kentucky Fried Pins, everybody loves a bargain, especially the KFC Bargain Bucket, so why not sport the 6-piece-set on the pocket of your go to denim jacket.

Whilst the KFC label is currently only shipping to the US, with McDonald’s ‘Big Mac Shop’ we’re expecting both fast food joints to bring their goodies to the UK shortly.

Fear not if branded merch isn’t your thing, as there’s an interior range just for you, there really is chicken for everyone. And here on the fashion desk we couldn’t appreciate the Sandi inspo range more, with minimalist wall art to fit right into your pad. You’ll have all your guests thinking you have good taste…

Words Roxanne Cawthorne