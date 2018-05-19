Kensington Palace Just Made One Very Big Change Following The Royal Wedding

This is a very sweet gesture...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in quite possibly the most star-studded ceremony in history.

The whole event will go down as one of the sweetest too, with the royal family making a huge effort to welcome Meghan into the fold.

The Queen lent Meghan the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara from her collection to wear on the big day, and Prince Charles walked the 36-year-old down the aisle after her father Thomas Markle pulled out.

And of course the Queen gave the newlyweds a very generous gift, bestowing upon them the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and giving them York Cottage on her Sandringham Estate as their second home.

It was millennials however that noticed the sweet gesture from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with both the Kensington Royal Instagram and Twitter accounts changing their profile pictures on the day of the wedding to welcome Meghan into the fold.

Before Meghan officially became a royal, both Kensington Palace accounts had a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry sporting Heads Together merchandise as their profile images.

On the day of the wedding, the Kensington Palace social media platforms changed to include Meghan, selecting a photo of the four of them at their first official event together at the Royal Foundation Forum.

This is lovely – just one of the ways that the royal family is making Meghan feel welcome.