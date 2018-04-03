Kendra Wilkinson Confirms Split From Husband Hank With Emotional Video

By Jessica Ransom

Reality star Kendra Wilkinson has shared a heartbreaking series of tearful videos on Instagram confirming that she and husband Hank are separating.

The mum-of-two – who appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2014 – is a former girlfriend of Hugh Hefner and a successful reality television star. She has been married to Hank, a former NFL player, since 2009.

Their relationship has always been under the spotlight and Kendra’s reality show Kendra On Top often included an insight into their marital struggles.

Happy Easter 🐣 A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Apr 1, 2018 at 10:39am PDT

Following a family-orientated Easter weekend with her two children, an emotional Kendra took to social media to confirm that after months of speculation, her relationship with Hank has come to an end.

Kendra posted several videos to her Instagram Story. In one, she said: ’10 years. I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him.

‘I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared, but I have to get strong for my kids – I will.

‘Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment. Every little ounce of love helps, thank you. I never thought I’d see the day, really.’

Kendra and Hank are parents to eight-year-old Hank IV and three-year-old Alijah Mary.

Kendra also Tweeted what appeared to be a confirmation that she was heading for a divorce. The reality star wrote: ‘Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today I will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins.’

Several of Kendra’s 2.68 million fans were quick to offer their support and reassured her that it would get easier with time. One wrote: ‘You did everything you could. All those boxes are checked. Have your cry, let it go, and then get back to making yourself and your kids happy. This too shall pass.’

Another added: ‘We as women fight so hard to keep our families together, even if we sacrifice our own happiness, but sometimes it doesn’t go in our favour. I saw your Instagram videos, my heart breaks with you…Stay strong love!’

Speculation about the state of Kendra and Hank’s marriage has been circulating for some time. In the week before the announcement, Kendra posted cryptic messages on Twitter in an attempt to dispel the rumours.

In one she spoke about hating marital advice and in another she said that she will always love Hank.

A third tweet said: ‘Remain loving, remain forgiving, remain loyal, remain truthful, remain positive, remain open, remain faithful.’