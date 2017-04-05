People Are Not Happy About A New Advert Featuring Kendall Jenner

The reality star promoted her new project on Twitter, but we're not sure she expected this reaction...

You might have noticed that there is quite a bit of upset online at the moment, and it’s been sparked by a new Pepsi advert starring Kendall Jenner.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted the short clip to Twitter last night, and it didn’t take long for social media users to start pointing out why they were offended.

Many believe that the footage undermines the Black Lives Matter movement, and is incredibly insensitive to some of the problems involving police brutality in America.

In the advert, Kendall Jenner’s fashion shoot is interrupted when a protest goes by. With banners seemingly calling for peace and love in their hands, the 21-year-old model catches the eye of one protestor before she decides to ditch her glam – and blonde wig – and join in.

Grabbing a can of Pepsi, Kendall can then be seen approaching a line of police. At the end of the clip, the reality star hands the fizzy drink to one officer – he smiles and the crowd cheers.

According to reports, critics think that the ad is based on some of the recent protests over police brutality.

Just one look through the reactions on Twitter and you can see that many feel the advert depicts a ‘privileged white girl’ swooping in to fix the long-standing and very complex issues between the civil rights movement and the police.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

BBC News report that Pepsi released a statement in the wake of the controversy.

It read: ‘This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony.

‘We think that’s an important message to convey.’