People Are Confused By Kendall Jenner’s Missing Leg In This Photo

OUR EYES CAN'T COPE

You know when a photo appears that just genuinely makes your brain scramble? Yep, well you have Kendall Jenner to thank for the latest one.

A photo has been shared of Kendall, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin from behind-the-scenes at this year’s Golden Globes. Only, there’s something a little bit off about the snap.

In the picture, we see Kendall in a rust-coloured strapless dress as she giggles away with her sister and her BFF at InStyle’s after-party from earlier this month.

But it wasn’t Kendall’s fierce top-knot or gorgeous gown that people were staring at, but rather her missing leg. Yep, seriously. WHERE IS IT?!

Comments quickly flew in underneath the glamorous photo, shared by InStyle, with fans wondering why there only appeared to be five legs between three people.

‘Where is Kendall’s other leg and what’s wrong with the leg that is there’, one confused person wrote.

‘Where is Kendall’s other leg’, said another.

Whilst a third wrote: ‘What the…?’

However, the missing leg mystery soon seemed to be cleared up thanks to a beady-eyed fan who had managed to locate Kendall’s left leg.

‘They all have their legs crossed and Kendall has her left leg (covered by her dress) under her right leg. It looks a bit funny because she’s twisting to face the camera. You’re welcome’, they wrote.

Yep, makes total sense. All two of Kendall’s legs were, in fact, pictured. Phew!