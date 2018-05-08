Everyone Is Talking About This Kendall Jenner Moment At The Met Gala

Word of warning: Never get in the way of a Jenner photoshoot

Kendall Jenner knows exactly how to work the red carpet – and she won’t let anyone get in the way of her big moment in front of the cameras.

Last night was a case in point. As the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 22, posed at the Met Gala, an assistant accidentally stepped back into her shot.

Kendall was quick to push him aside, and didn’t even break her gaze while doing so. Well, she is a professional.

The theme of the event was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination, which Kendall paid homage to in an Off-White jumpsuit.

The piece had been custom-made for her by head designer Virgil Abloh, and Kendall had accessorised with sheer elbow-length gloves and diamond earrings.

She was joined by sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, where Kylie made her first public appearance with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Other stand-out outfits came from Rihanna, Katy Perry, Cara Delevingne and Oscar-winner Frances McDormand, while Princess Beatrice bucked tradition by becoming the first member of the Royal Family to attend since 1996.

The 29-year-old had opted for a violet Alberta Ferretti gown. The floaty floor-length piece featured a cinched-in waist, sheer sleeves and embellishments across the bodice.

Kendall mingling with royalty. Not bad, eh?