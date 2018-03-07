Apparently Kendall Jenner Was Hospitalised Before The Vanity Fair Oscars Party

But she still made it - and she looked FIERCE AF...

By Kaitlyn Frey

From the editors of PEOPLE

Kendall Jenner was reportedly hospitalised shortly before her red carpet appearance at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party Sunday evening after suffering a bad reaction to a vitamin IV drip.

Sources told The Blast that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and supermodel, 22, checked into Cedars Sinai Medical Center in LA this weekend, where she was treated for the reaction and was released a short time later.

Jenner seemed to recover quickly as she stopped traffic on the red carpet at the Oscars soirée wearing a plunging black Redemption mini dress and emerald drop earrings.

The supermodel’s red carpet moment comes after her surprising decision to skip the runways during Fashion Month.

The star also appeared on the Golden Globe Awards red carpet back in January, where haters called out Jenner’s visible acne, to which she responded, ‘Never let that s— stop you!’