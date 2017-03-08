Fans Are Confused By Kendall Jenner’s Body In This Bikini Picture

WAIT? Is that Kendall or her little sister Kylie?

Kendall Jenner is looking pretty damn fierce RN.

Fresh from walking the catwalks in Paris, Milan and New York, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians lady is ready to swap Chanel for sunshine and get away from it all.

Kendall gave us a glimpse of her bikini wardrobe yesterday, captioning an Instagram snap of herself in a chic black two-piece: ‘Cool, now i need a vaca [sic].’

Of course, fans were quick to praise the 21-year-old. Comments included: ‘Body to die for,’ ‘Very cool!’ and: ‘BEAUTY👌🏾.’

But others ended up a feeling a tad bamboozled by the image. Because is it just us, or is she looking QUITE a lot like her younger sister Kylie?

cool, now i need a vaca A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:35am PST

One follower wrote: ‘Does her body look different to u. SHE LOOKS LIKE KYLIE [sic],’ while another said: ‘I don’t understand how she can make herself look so curvy, but she’s actually as thin as a sheet of paper.’

Unfortunately for Kendall, this apparent body transformation led to some unwanted surgery speculation.

Some pondered whether she’d altered her hips, with messages reading: ‘Fake hip trend like the sisters. Come on Kendall! You were perfect!’ and: ‘Surgeries and surgeries surgeries. That’s all left In jenner family [sic].

Hmm. Hip surgery? For a model? That seems pretty extreme to us…

Others have offered other explanations, such as: ‘She sitting on a couch her hips gone show even though she doesn’t have any and she just has a small waist stop hating [sic].’

Whatever the case, we hope Kendall has a fabulous break after her busy month jetting around the world. Send us a postcard, girl!