Khloe Kardashian Spills About Kendall And Harry Styles

It looks like Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner are OFFICIALLY on.

The pair got everyone talking when they were pictured holidaying on the Caribbean island of Anguilla together over the Christmas break. Ooh.

They looked incredibly cosy as they cuddled and kissed on board a luxury yacht. In fact, they seemed to find it pretty hard to keep their hands off each other as they canoodled on a sun lounger.





Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles definitely seem close…

And now, Khloe Kardashian has pretty much confirmed what everyone’s been so excited about.

‘Do I think they’re dating? Yes’, the 31-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. ‘I don’t know if they’re like, boyfriend-girlfriend. Nowadays I don’t know. People are weird with stuff.’

Khloe aded coyly: ‘So, I don’t know their title. But I mean, they were in St. Barts together hanging out, so to me that’s dating.’ Eek!

Kendall’s remained tight-lipped about her rumoured romance with the 1D singer…

The pair are said to have previously hooked up on a string of dates in late 2013.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Harry, 21, has been linked to Kendall, 20. Back in 2013, they were said to have gone on several dates before calling things off.

However, they seemed to stay pals and were snapped hanging out at events such as the British Fashion Awards in 2014.

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles have stayed friends over the past couple of years

Now, while we’re super-happy that Kendall and Harry appear to have rekindled their romance, things haven’t exactly gone smoothly since the photos emerged.

It looked as though they’d attracted some unwanted attention at the weekend when singer Lorde allegedly threw some serious shade with a mysterious Instagram post.



Lorde’s fans questioned the meaning of this upload

The 19-year-old singer shared a painting of a woman on a boat, captioning it: ‘when you scroll through your feed and all the pretty famous boys and girls are on yachts or in saint barth’s and you’re at home where it’s raining and you’ve never even been on a holiday to another country before, never been to a tropical island let alone saint barth’s and actually you aren’t even sure if you’re spelling saint barth’s right.’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have also been holidaying together

As expected, some of her followers thought this may be a jab at either Kendall and Harry or Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who’d also recently hung out in the Caribbean.



But luckily, it seems they’re off the hook. She later edited the snap to read: ‘lol no ‘shade’ folks if i were on an island or in even nearish proximity to a yacht you would be hearing all the fuck about it just making fun of my own lameness.’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spent New Year’s Eve together

Phew.