Kendall Jenner Rocks Massive Crochet Cardigan And Gold Teeth (?!) At LFW Bash

Kendall Jenner's latest look is interesting to say the least...

Never one to play it safe when it comes to rocking a new look, Kendall Jenner baffled fans last night when she hit up a star-studded London Fashion Week bash wearing a MASSIVE crochet caped-cardigan and…a set of gold teeth.

What’s that? Gold teeth? Yep, you heard correct. And well, fans were more than a little confused. Not only did the (we’re assuming fake) gold grill lend throw fans off-kilter in terms of praising KenJen’s signature style, but some were of the opinion that the 21-year-old model looked like she had something stuck in her tooth, or bizarrely, missing teeth altogether.

‘Kendall Jenner got something stuck in her tooth,’ one fan tweeted. Another simply stated: ‘I thought she was missing a tooth for a second.’

Some fans were just flat out flummoxed with Kendall’s mouth bling. ‘I’m forever wondering, did @KendallJenner really got a golden tooth or am I imagining things?’ one fan mused on Twitter earlier.

And yes, there were some who took it upon themselves to be downright mean.

Tiny bit harsh, no?

Kendall spent the evening — with her opinion-dividing gold teeth — partying at the LOVE and Burberry London Fashion Week party. Joined by the likes of Bella Hadid (who suffered who own minor wardrobe blip when her boob accidentally popped out of her plunge-neck dress, oops), Stella Maxwell and Jourdan Dunn, the KUWTK star bopped along with Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw at the uber exclusive fash bash, before heading to London’s Cirque Le Soir Night Club for more frivolity.

And while Kendall hasn’t actually walked at LFW, she’s definitely enjoyed a few days in the nation’s capital soaking up the sartorial atmosphere.

What do you think of Kendall’s daring new look? Discuss…