Kendall Jenner Channels Mom Kris Jenner At Milan Fashion Week

Err, Kris? Kendall Jenner's MFW look has us all doing a double-take

Kendall Jenner has been out slaying catwalks since fashion season kicked off a few weeks ago, but it was her latest runway look that had us all doing a MAJOR double-take.

Walking for Moschino yesterday as part of Milan Fashion Week, Kendall took the runway sporting a short, sleek dark wig – eerily similar to the hairstyle worn by mum, and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner. And as you can see, the resemblance is pretty darn spooky.

And it didn’t stop there. Strutting down the AW17 catwalk, Kendall’s impeccably cut, plunge-neck Moschino suit was 100% channeling some signature Kris vibes. Come on, it’s pretty startling no?

Read: Kendall Jenner Rocks Massive Crochet Cardigan And Gold Teeth (?!) At LFW Bash

Kris’ penchant for a well-tailored black suit was cemented during a trip to Paris in 2014, where the KUWTK momager was snapped out about in the capital wearing the tuxedo-style two-piece. She’s also been known to team similar style jackets with a sharp tailored skirt, leopard prints an/or a funky accessory or two.

Hmm, could this be a new look for KenJen?

It’s no secret that the Kardashian/Jenner clan hold their mother in high regard when it comes to upping the style stakes. Celebrating her 18th birthday in 2015, Kylie Jenner even went so far as to recreate a vintage snap taken of her mom, stealing very same Body Glove swimsuit that the 61-year-old wore for the original pic.

‘Ohhhhhhh so THIS is where my vintage Body Glove bathing suit went!!!! @kyliejenner you are grounded! Wait, I can’t do that anymore you’re 18….#whoworeitbetter’ Kris joked at the time.

And it’s true. Kris Jenner was a bona fide Betty in her time, so it’s no wonder that her celebrity offspring are keen to rock her vibes. Come on, THIS blue jacket and the white kitten sling-backs? Kris had it ALL going on.

Read: People Were Confused By Kris Jenner’s Face At The Grammys

Oh well, they do say that we all eventually turn into our mums.