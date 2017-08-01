Love Island’s Kem Says Something Interesting About Jamie And Camilla

He doesn't sound convinced that the couple will stay together. NOOO...

We saw a whole lot of romance develop on this year’s Love Island.

By the end of the series, we had four official couples. There was Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies, Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes, Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen and Montana Brown and Alex Beattie.

Runners-up Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt were yet to put a label on things, but fans reckon it’s only a matter of time.

See: We’ll Be Seeing More Of Love Island’s Kem And Amber On Our Screens

In the end, it was Kem and Amber who emerged victorious. They’ve since hinted that they already see marriage in their future, and have been spending lots of time with each other’s families.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

But what do they think of the other couples? Are there also wedding bells in their horizons…?

Well, Kem isn’t actually sure if Jamie and Cam’ will make it. NOOO. He said on Good Morning Britain yesterday: ‘Jamie and Camilla is an interesting one – I don’t know them well enough to know.’

See: Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow Has A Dramatic Hair Transformation

Hmm. Well, we have high hopes for the pair.

It didn’t take long for Jamie and Camilla to bond over their love of the same authors while chilling out in the villa.

Sun's out just in time for the reunion 😁☀️ A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Jul 30, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

And since the final, Jamie’s treated Camilla to a surprise game of rounders in the park (aw, he was clearly listening when she described that as her perfect first date), and Camilla has given her man a tour of Scotland.

She even took him home for dinner with her ‘rents.

They’ve also been sharing updates and loved-up snaps with their fans on social media. In fact, Camilla has joined the coveted ‘one mil’ club, hitting 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Yep. We’re firmly Team #CamJam.