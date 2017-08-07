Love Island’s Kem Is Furious With Claims That He’ll ‘Hurt’ Girlfriend Amber

The 21-year-old insists that he and his lady are 'strong'

Love Island‘s Kem Cetinay has hit back at suggestions that he and girlfriend Amber Davies are experiencing ‘trouble in paradise’.

The 21-year-old took to Twitter yesterday, after reading that a friend had said Amber, 20, needs to ‘watch her back’ as he’s ‘never been faithful to a partner’.

The source told the Daily Mirror: ‘It all looks like the modern day fairytale from the outside, but there is already trouble in paradise, and knowing Kem, it will only be a matter of time before it all goes wrong.

‘He always brags about how many women he has slept with, and I have never known him to be faithful to a partner. So I can’t see how this is going to be any different. I hope Amber knows what she is letting herself in for, because he sees this whole thing as a game.

‘The nation seems to have got wrapped up in the whole romance because of the way they saw it unfold on TV. But people close to Kem who know him well have heard it all before and know it’s just a joke.

‘It’s all a joke to him. He always says he has slept with 150 women – and I know that last year he was seeing three girls at the same time for about four months.’

The insider continued: ‘He has never been short of female attention and he made it clear before he went on the show he didn’t want that to change any time soon.

‘All this nonsense about him wanting to get married and have kids with Amber is just ridiculous – and Amber will end up getting hurt just as the others have done.

‘She needs to watch her back and realise that even if he doesn’t mean to, he will always put himself first.’

Kem’s clearly furious with the allegations, captioning a cute snap of himself and his lady: ‘We are too strong to have immature, false stories affect us.. good effort though 😊💕 @Amber_Davies7 [sic].’

And when a follower Tweeted: ‘It’s called jealousy! This is when you find out who your ‘true friends are! I wish you both well, you are bloody gorgeous couple ❤ xx,’ he replied: ‘Thank you ❤️ People will make anything up to sell a story 😂.’

We never doubted these two, but we’re SO glad they’re just as loved-up as they were in the villa.