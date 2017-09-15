Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes Have An Awkward Moment On Celebrity Juice

And Kem's girlfriend Amber Davies was watching from home, sharing her hilarious reaction...

Love Island‘s Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay were arguably one of the most popular duos to have come out of this summer’s series.

Dubbing themselves ‘brothers’ during their time on the show, the loveable pair have since secured their own ITV spin-off show and a number of joint appearances, including a guest spot on this week’s Celebrity Juice.

Joining Fearne Cotton and Holly Willoughby (who, it has to be said, was super excited about having them on the show), Chris and Kem took their seats on the panel for Thursday night’s episode.

Keith Lemon gave them the opportunity to talk about one of their latest ventures – a joint fitness DVD.

The presenter asked if the news was true, and Kem said: ‘With Chris, yeah….’

Chris then added: ‘We have it on pre-order.’

Giving them the chance to plug it, Keith then asked: ‘What’s it called?’

Awkwardly Chris looked a little confused, suggesting that he may have forgotten the name of his own product. And he couldn’t really rely on best friend Kem, as he looked just as baffled.

LOL.

But that wasn’t the only talking point from their hilarious appearance.

Kem and Chris also took part in a NSFW segment called, er, The Great British Love-Off.

Yup. Involving eclairs and some naughty positions, the pair certainly had the audience in stitches.

Kem’s girlfriend Amber tuned in, sharing her live reaction with her followers.

Posting a clip on Instagram, she wrote: ‘They okay @oliviajade_attwood ?????’

The reality babe then said that she didn’t think she would be eating a chocolate eclair again!

Viewers at home had a lot to say as well, with Twitter comments including: ‘Not gonna lie , watching Chris and Kem lick the chocolate off of each others eclaires has got me all flustered #CelebJuice [sic]’ and ‘#CelebJuice omg I’m crying!!!@@ Chris and kem [sic]’.

LOLs.