Could Love Island’s Kem Cetinay And Chris Hughes Appear On Celebrity Big Brother?

Viewers’ favourite Love Island pairing Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay have reportedly been offered a VERY tempting sum to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

As we all know, the two hunks struck up an unbreakable bromance in the villa, and have already planned to be involved in each other’s weddings.

Now the Daily Star has alleged that they’ve been approached by Channel 5 executives in the hope that they would be a part of the new CBB series, which is due to start on 1 August.

An insider claims: ‘The boys are meeting producers next week in London after the wrap party on Sunday night. Producers are desperate to snap them up as they’ve both got the online social media influence to get viewers tuning into the new series.’

We do NOT want to say goodbye to Chris and Kem on our TV screens any time soon, so this news would go down very well with viewers across the UK.

With Chris currently proving the most popular Islander with the public, having already reached a staggering 1.5m Instagram followers, and Kem not far behind on 1m, the two have already planned a rap collaboration with rapper Stormzy.

Could we see them write some more tunes in THAT house? Fingers crossed, people.

The speculation comes just days after a memo was leaked that supposedly contains the current contestants due to enter the house.

So proud; for 7 weeks he's helped me and nobody deserves this more. A best friend and a life changing friend, I will never regret any moment we had together @kemcetinay 🕺🏽😘 A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on Jul 24, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

The list is still unconfirmed, but include reality stars Nathan Henry, Jemma Lucy, Brandi Glanville and Pete Wicks, Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding, Gogglebox‘s Sandi Bogle and X Factor‘s Amelia Lily.

Chris and Kem could make excellent additions to this line up… Just sayin’.

