These two seem seriously in love, and it's adorable...

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies were crowned Love Island 2017 champions on Monday night.

After a rocky start on the show – which saw the two islanders undecided on what (or who) they wanted – they finally confessed their true feelings to one another, and it was plain sailing from then onwards.

Now that the show is over and the contestants have jetted back to their homes in the UK, Kem and Amber have opened up about their plans for the future.

Honestly words can't describe how happy and lucky we feel right now, ridiculously overwhelmed by the support we've received! So inlove with this girl it's a joke! Love island winners 2017❤️🌴 lillllll bit leeeeeeeave it A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

And good news Kember fans, these two are planning BIG things.

‘This is no banter. I can imagine myself having kids and a family with Amber. This is the bird I’ve made my girlfriend. I am in love with her. I want to be with her forever,’ Kem gushed about his girlfriend.

Eek! This is so exciting.

Amber seemed equally as smitten, saying: ‘I found something in someone I didn’t know was possible to find.’

And a close friend of theirs told the Daily Star that they’re already planning the wedding, and want to do it in the Love Island villa: ‘It would mean going full circle, back to where their love first sparked. Saying their vows in front of all the cast and crew again would be magical.’

Even wealth management expert Richard Simpson suggested that they could be tying the knot pretty sharpish.

He says: ‘They need to stay relevant and must keep their celebrity couple profile high. If they were to cement their love by marrying quickly and have kids, then they would be hugely in demand as a reality TV family.’

What will the next step be for these two lovebirds?

By Emily Jefferies