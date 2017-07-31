We’ll Be Seeing More Of Love Island’s Kem And Amber On Our Screens

The Love Island winners have landed an exciting new role...

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have definitely proved themselves to be popular with the public, having been crowned the winners of Love Island. And now, they’ve received some super exciting news.

The ITV2 dating show gripped the nation for seven weeks, leaving us so heavily invested in the reality couples that every one of our recent conversations has started with ‘so, have you been watching Love Island…?’

Yup. We’re not even sorry.

Now that the show has come to an end (*SOBS ACTUAL TEARS*) we’ve been left wondering what we’re going to fill our evenings with and how many times we can legitimately justify checking the former islanders’ social media accounts.

But, thanks to some crackin’ news, we might be seeing some of the contestants on our screens once more.

Taking a spot on Good Morning Britain today, Kem and Amber – who have already hinted that they see marriage in their future – spoke out about their new television roles.

Kem explained: ‘So basically we’re going to be taking our best mate Piers’ job…

‘Only joking, in August we’re going to be bringing you the best showbiz news.’

Yup. Kember are going to be hosting the celebrity news segment on GMB for a while in August.

Who's heard the news?! Myself and @amb_d are so excited to be presenting entertainment on @gmb @itv can't wait to work with my best mate @thepiersmorgan #catchyouinthecanteen 😂😁 A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on Jul 31, 2017 at 1:26am PDT

As you might have seen in the headlines, Piers Morgan – who usually hosts the show – hasn’t exactly hidden his feelings about the Love Island hype or its contestants.

Not only did the 52-year-old go head-to-head with Jonny Mitchell, but he also argued with the loveable narrator Iain Sterling. WE KNOW.

Not only did the 52-year-old go head-to-head with Jonny Mitchell, but he also argued with the loveable narrator Iain Sterling. WE KNOW.

In fact, not too long ago, Piers even came under fire for making a dig at Amber’s older sister Jade when she took a guest spot on the show.

It all got so awkward that his co-host Susanna Reid, 46, stepped in to praise Jade for staying calm, telling her: ‘Jade, I applaud your class and grace this morning in the face of Piers Morgan.’

Oh dear.

The winning couple weren’t able to confront Piers today, though, as he was being covered by Eamonn Holmes and Charlotte Hawkins.

We’re sure that day will come. In fact, Kem has written on Instagram: ‘…can’t wait to work with my best mate @thepiersmorgan#catchyouinthecanteen 😂😁’.

Eep.

Awkwardness aside, we’re sending HUGE congrats to Kember on their new TV job.