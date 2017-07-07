The Internet Has A Lot Of Feelings About Kem And Amber’s Big Moment

Twitter couldn't help but draw a certain comparison to last year...

Thursday evening saw the moment that many Love Island fans have been waiting for – Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies finally put their drama behind them and made things official.

The pair have had something of a rollercoaster ride during their time in the villa, with their on/off romance coming to a head after Kem decided to re-couple with new girl Chyna following his short stay in Casa Amor.

However, having seen that his 20-year-old beau stayed loyal to him in the original villa, he soon realised that he was falling in love with her.

It’s safe to say that the Love Island couple have been back on track ever since – yup, even new boy Theo Campbell (who’s totally Amber’s type on paper) couldn’t come between them.

In fact, they’re so loved-up that Kem decided to take the next step, asking Amber to be his girlfriend. Officially. N’aww.

Of course, this is Love Island. So the simple ‘Can I call you my girlfriend?’ conversation just wasn’t going to cut it.

Kem decided to hatch an elaborate plan, involving ALL of the other islanders.

The 21-year-old must have swiped everyone else’s phones during the course of the day, as he had them hiding in a draw by his bed.

The first step in this operation should've been banning Chris from getting involved! 🤦‍♀️ #LoveIsland #ChrisLogic A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on Jul 6, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Making a treasure hunt, Kem – with the help of Chris, who definitely didn’t burn one of the phones in the fire pit – placed a mobile in strategic places in the villa.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)

Sending a series of text messages (compete with totes emosh words), Kem steered his lady around some significant spots in the garden. This included the bench which saw their first conversation – oh, you guys!

Each other's type on paper forever and always! 💌 Kember FINALLY make it official! ❤️️❤️️❤️️ #LoveIsland A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on Jul 6, 2017 at 11:41pm PDT

He was waiting for her at the end, where he popped the ‘girlfriend’ question. Obvs, Amber said ‘yes.’

Viewers gushed on Twitter, with comments including: ‘WHY AM I CRYING AT KEM AND AMBER 😭😭 #LoveIsland’, ‘Oh my god how cute is Kem doing that for amber love him #loveIsland’ and ‘why am i crying at kem asking amber to be his girlfriend #loveisland’ [sic].

Others, however, couldn’t help but draw a certain comparison…

So, who do YOU think did it better?!

We have to admit, we’re a little bit excited at the amount of ‘L’ words and girlfriend chats that are happening right now.

It really is LOVE Island ❤️️