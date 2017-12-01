Does This Mean Love Island’s Kem And Amber’s Relationship Is On The Rocks?

Say it ain't so...

Uh oh! It looks like there could be trouble in Love Island paradise for show winners Kem and Amber.

The pair were firm favourites during the third series of the show, going on to be crowned the eventual winners, and their relationship has stood the test of time since.

But despite discussing a potential engagement recently, the pair apparently blocked each other on social media following a huge row over the weekend. Ouch.

Making so many memories✨what an amazing week away with my girl 💛 @amb_d A post shared by KEM (@kemcetinay) on Nov 19, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

‘They have been arguing a lot recently and things finally came to a head on Saturday,’ a source told The Sun.

‘Amber was out with some of the girls from Love Island [so blocked Kem on social media to try and enjoy a stress-free evening.’

Yikes…

Fortunately, the reigning king and queen of Love Island seem to have patched things up since.

‘It was just a silly argument – Kem even sent Amber some flowers to try make things right between them,’ the source added. Awwwwww.

We hope everything is OK between the couple now – we love a lasting Love Island romance and are big fans of these two!

By Lucy Abbersteen