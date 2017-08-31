Love Island’s Kem And Amber Have An Awkward Experience On Good Morning Britain

The couple show that geography isn't EXACTLY their strong point...

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have been having a pretty successful time of it since leaving the Love Island villa.

The couple – who beat off competition from Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood and Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt to win the ITV2 show – have landed a number of impressive deals.

They’ve also nabbed a presenting slot on Good Morning Britain, covering the entertainment section for a week.

So what have they been getting up to on the programme? Well, they were set the task of beating The Chase‘s Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan in their own version of the game show yesterday.

Things started off well, with both Kem, 21, and 20-year-old Amber correctly identifying Cardiff as the capital of Amber’s home country Wales.

But things went a tad downhill when they were asked which island group Love Island was filmed on.

After the choices popped up as the Canaries, Balearics and Shetlands, Amber wrongly asserted: ‘Well it’s not the Canaries, because that’s in Greece,’ before Kem added: ‘They said it was filmed in Mallorca.’

They then decided that it was in fact the Canaries. But host Richard Madeley soon told them it was actually the Balearic Islands, adding that they were ‘idiots’. Eep.

An embarrassed Amber tried to explain her thought process, saying: ‘It’s because the Canaries are in Greece, isn’t it? The Love Island question let us down, how embarrassing. I can’t believe it.’

Kem simply replied ‘I’m not good at geography’.

LOLz, oh dear. And no, Amber, the Canaries are not in Greece. Soz.