Love Island Viewers Have A Lot To Say About Kem And Amber

It's all kicking off in the villa...

We’ve only two days into Love Island, and the drama is already REAL.

On last night’s show, we saw Kem Cetinay decide to ditch Chloe Crowhurst and focus his attention on Amber Davies.

This was despite the fact that Amber’s paired up with Harley Judge. Although TBH, Harley was already pretty wary thanks to Kem and Amber’s steamy smooch during a challenge.

In the Beach Hut, Kem said: ‘Chloe’s a nice girl. Obviously I think she knows that we’re just mates. At the end of the day, I’ve got to think about myself.

‘Basically I do like Amber, she’s a nice girl, so I set up an Operation, I’ve got my best detectives in. I feel like Harley’s going to get really angry. I’m nervous. He’s big as well. Very big.’

Yep, an operation. Because that’s normal behaviour.

But anyway, it seemed for a while as though Kem’s ‘Operation’ may be off. Because he wasn’t at all impressed when a game of Spin The Bottle revealed that Amber had once slept with two men in one night.

We know, we know. It’s a lot to keep up with.

Of course, Twitter had A LOT to say about Kem’s sudden pickiness. One viewer wrote: ‘Kem being put off by Amber sleeping with 2 lads in one night, mate if it was one of the lads they’d be getting bare praise #loveisland [sic].’

Another said: ‘So kem doesn’t like that amber has slept with 2 boys in 1 night? If a guy did it he’d be ‘The man’! Why is she vilified for it? #loveisland [sic].’

We’re inclined to agree with this one. Let’s stop with the slut shaming, yeah?

Kem soon got over it, anyway. In fact, he and Amber have now both said that they want to couple up together. Aw, poor Harley…

GAAAH. We’re not sure we can wait until 9pm for more dramz.