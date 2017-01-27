Kelly Brook Has Been Criticised For Her Appearance On Lorraine And Sigh

The model has made quite the impression following her first day as a guest fashion editor on ITV's Lorraine...

Kelly Brook’s new fashion gig on ITV’s Lorraine has really got the people of the internet talking today.

The 37-year-old has taken a spot on the morning TV show to talk all things style, heading up her very first segment.

Dubbed ‘New In! With Kelly Brook’, she talked through a series of her favourite high street trends, offering her own tips and tricks for viewers.

She looked great too, opting for a fitted dress in a very on trend green hue, complete with fluted sleeve detailing. Nice work, lady.

But, unfortunately for the model, a number of viewers picked up on how ‘excited’ and ‘loud’ she seemed.

Come on, guys. What’s wrong with a little enthusiasm on your first day at a new job?!

Tweets included: ‘@IAMKELLYBROOK on @ITVLorraine Omg! Had to turn my TV down. #soloud Lorraine couldn’t get a word in #exhausting [sic]’ and ‘Calm down love it’s not even 9.30 #lorraine’.

Others said: ‘#Lorraine Kelly Brook makes me cringe…’ and ‘Kelly Brook talks too quick and is too loud, love her though, but it’s only 9;20am #Lorraine [sic]’.

Sigh.

Thankfully, Kelly was also being talked about for all of the right reasons, with a number of fans tweeting their support and appreciation.

Comments included: ‘@IAMKELLYBROOK is absolutely brilliant. Well done today on @ITVLorraine you bring an amazing energy. Love love love’ and ‘@IAMKELLYBROOK @ITVLorraine looking forward to watching you tonight when I’ve finished work 😗😘😍…’

Taking to her own Twitter account, Kelly waded through the comments and shared some of the love, taking the time to respond to a few of the nicer reactions.

Well, she definitely got people talking. And we think she did a sterling job.

Good to see you back on our screens, KB.