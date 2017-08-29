Kelly Brook Hits Back After Claims She Has Photoshopped Bikini Snaps

Kelly has been forced to take to Twitter to shut down the speculation...

Model Kelly Brook has sadly had to hit back to the haters on social media after she received comments accusing her of photoshopping her recent bikini snaps.

The 37-year-old has recently been enjoying a detox holiday in Turkey, and has been making her followers seriously jealous by posting many enviable holiday pics on her Instagram.

But unfortunately, some of Kelly’s jaw-dropping posts have come under fire from trolls who have claimed she has digitally edited her figure.

Underneath a completely gorgeous picture of Kelly showing off her curves in a printed thong swimsuit, one follower asked: ‘How is your waist half the size it is in all the other pictures?’

And another cruel troll posted on a different photo of the model: ‘You should kill your photoshop designer @iamkb. Horrible [sic]’

But the model didn’t waist time in putting the haters in their place, as she took to Twitter to shut down speculation: ‘No photoshop! I have been Juicing and Detoxing dropping 3-4KG Feeling Amazing and am proud of my Body’

You tell ’em, Kelly!

Luckily, these negative comments were only a few in a sea of compliments.

Kelly’s loyal fans were quick to defend the model and TV personality, shutting down further any suspicion of editing by commenting on her bikini snaps: ‘Looking fab always – I’m sure the photoshopping police will be out in force 😂 ignore the haters xx [sic]’ and ‘Did none of your mothers teach you that if you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say it at all?! Have a day off from trolling! @iamkb you look amazing! 😘 [sic]’

One fan gushed: ‘The epitome of a curvy healthy woman! Looking amazing Kelly! 😉💕 [sic]’ while another similarly commented: ‘Perfect definition of a real woman with real curves, absolute beaut 💖 [sic]’

We completely agree… Kelly is looking AMAZING.

By Emily Jefferies