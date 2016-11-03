It Looks Like Keeping Up With The Kardashians Has Received Some Bad News

It's been a tough few months for our favourite famous family...

Kim Kardashian West is still taking her break away from the spotlight, following the traumatic events she suffered at Paris Fashion Week.

Whilst we completely understand the reality star’s need to recuperate, it was widely speculated about the amount of money she would be missing out on through her lack of social media activity. Now, reports are claiming that the E! show which first shot her to fame could be suffering too.

See: Men Reveal That Watching KUWTK Is A Big Turn Off

According to reports, viewing figures for E! Entertainment‘s most popular reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, are dropping.

And, according to New York Post’s Page Six column, this decline in viewing figures has allegedly also sparked concern amongst the people at the top, who are working hard to think of ways to lure back the viewers.

Production on Keeping Up With The Kardashians was put on hold immediately after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint.

Naturally, the mum-of-two needed to spend some time with her family to recover from the ordeal, away from the spotlight.

E! have neither confirmed or denied whether the topic will be discussed in the new series, but filming has now resumed.

See: Hayu Is The New App That’s Bringing Us Even More KUWTK

Are you ready for a brand new #RobAndChyna tomorrow, dolls? A photo posted by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on Oct 1, 2016 at 4:21pm PDT

Of course, the family also have another series under their belt, with Rob And Chyna following the story of Robert Kardashian’s engagement and the pregnancy of his first child.

But a few fans have pointed out that both shows crossover, often including a lot of the same footage.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Viewers have shared their thoughts on social media, with tweets including:

We think it’s pretty interesting to see the different perspectives – it’s real life, after all.

See: Does This Prove That KUWTK Is ‘Fake’?

And we don’t think we’ll EVER stop tuning in to see our favourite E! family.

Roll on Season 13.