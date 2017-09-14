The reality star has shared her opinion on Bear and Char's turbulent relationship...

It’s no secret that reality TV stars Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear have faced their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship.

Particularly recently, as both Char and Bear have taken to social media reveal that on multiple occasions they have split.

However, it looks like the pair are currently doing everything hey can to make things work together – despite having had a few tense tiffs recently on Channel 5’s Celebrity Ghost Hunt Live.

But now fellow Ex On The Beach star Kayleigh Morris has spoken to OK! magazine and revealed that things really aren’t as they seem between the couple…

‘I hope now she’s with another one of my exes, Bear, she actually grows up, and it’s actually real,’ she began.

‘I’ve been told the relationship is fake,’ the former Big Brother contestant slammed.

Kayleigh went on: ‘At first, I’ve been told it was to boost the ratings of their show, which does make sense. She’s very known, and he’s very known…With regards to them being in love, I think she probably is – but I know for a fact he’s not.’

WHAT? We hate hearing this.

But the Welsh brunette beauty didn’t stop there: ‘I just think he’s… At first he had no interest in Charlotte, but clearly realised if they had a thing going on, it would boost the ratings of Just Tattoo Of Us.’

‘I honestly hope it’s not, I hope they’re actually in love and it’s real,’ she clarified. ‘But in reality TV these days, I don’t know what’s real and what’s fake.’

Bear and Char haven’t commented on Kayleigh’s claims, but we are keeping our fingers crossed that this isn’t that case.