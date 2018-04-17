Kayla Itsines Just Got Engaged, And Her Ring Is Absolutely Stunning

The trainer and influencer is a bride-to-be! 👰

Fitness influencer Kayla Itsines has shared some very exciting news.

The 26-year-old announced her engagement on Instagram last night, sharing a gorgeous photo of herself and new fiancé Tobi Pearce – as well as a snap of her very blingy ring.

The stunning jewel features a large square diamond, which is surrounded by smaller jewels and a delicate encrusted band.

Kayla captioned the post: ‘❤️We have lived together for over 4 years, we have 2 beautiful dogs, an amazing business….and to top it off…☺️ Tobi got down on one knee last week and asked me to marry him…. in front of my family!❤️.

‘I obviously said YES to spending the rest of my life with my very best friend. We have been together for 5 and a half years now, and I cannot wait for the many years and memories to come …. ❤️💍 I love you so much @tobi_pearce [sic].’

Of course, Kayla’s followers were quick to send their congratulations. Comments included: ‘Massive congratulations! Beautiful ring and gorgeous couple! ❤️,’ and: ‘Beautiful couple 😍 that ring though 🙌😲.’

Kayla later returned to Instagram to acknowledge the sweet messages, writing: ‘Thank you to all our amazing family, friends and community for the LOVE TODAY!! We feel very lucky to have you all in our lives and cannot wait for the future 💛💛 Tobi and Kayla 💍❤️ xx.’

Adorable. Congratulations to you both!