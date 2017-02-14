Guess What? Katy Perry Doesn’t Care What You Think About Her

The superstar admits there are only a few people she will listen to…

Katy Perry admits that she has finally reached a stage in her life where she is no longer weighed down with worry over what others think about her.

In a new interview, the 32-year-old told PEOPLE: ‘I’ve given up on what people think about me.’

See: Katy Perry Reveals The Best Way To Deal With Twitter Trolls

She added: ‘I have a great group of people around me that I listen to and value their opinions.’

That’s especially true when it comes to social media, as Katy admits she doesn’t even give trolls the satisfaction of reading their messages.

G.A.G.T.C.D.B. #fbf A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Sep 16, 2016 at 12:17pm PDT

‘I gave up on scrolling down on the comments,’ Katy, who has 95.7 million followers on Twitter and 60.2 million on Instagram, said.

But it’s not just social media where the Chained To The Rhythm singer ignores the haters – she also does it with her fashion choices.

‘Fashion is a way to express yourself. We can say we’re funny or romantic or serious or sarcastic just by how we display ourselves,’ she told the magazine while promoting her new shoe line.

Kindness competition time! Spread the ❤️ this Christmas and tell me about your charitable good deeds with the hashtags #HMdresstogive and #HappyandMerry. The prize for the most impressive act of kindness will win the fairy dress worn by yours truly in @HM’s holiday campaign. Can't wait to hear your stories! Click link in bio for more info ☝🏻👼🏻💫 A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 1, 2015 at 8:01am PST

See: Did Katy Perry Just Throw Serious Shade At Taylor Swift?

‘When I first got to L.A., I cultivated my style on a budget, always shopping at thrift stores or vintage stores,’ she said.

‘Once, I found these flats that looked like Dalmatian dogs. They had ears that moved and a tongue that stuck out. They were such a conversation piece…’

‘That’s what is so great about fashion,’ she added. ‘It’s a form of communication. You don’t have to start a smoking habit to start talking to someone. You can just wear cool shoes. It’s an icebreaker.’

We LOVE what you wear, Katy.

By Jenni McKnight