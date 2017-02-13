The Internet Thinks That Katy Perry Threw Shade At Britney At The Grammys

The California Girls singer has come under fire on social media for her comments on the red carpet...

Katy Perry showed off her new bleach blonde locks at the Grammy Awards in LA on Sunday.

Proving herself to be something of a chameleon, the 32-year-old has always been pretty open to experimentation when it comes to her hair. And we’ve always loved her for it.

The newly-blonde pop star, who was also rocking a metallic sequin top and full-length feathered skirt, couldn’t wait to answer interview questions about her new ‘do.

But it seems as though there was a bit of a running theme in her answers. And it’s upset a few people.

According to reports, the singer ‘joked’ – on two separate occasions during the night – that the only other hairstyle she hasn’t tried is shaving her head.

She then went on to link said hairstyle to having a meltdown.

Of course, it didn’t take too long for people to think about the time that Britney shaved her head back in 2007.

Whilst chatting to E!, Katy explained that the reason she had taken a break from music was to look after her mental health. Ryan Seacrest asked her how she was doing, and she replied: ‘Fantastic… I haven’t shaved my head yet.’

She later appeared to repeat her comment on CBS, talking about her latest hair change and how she hadn’t yet shaved her head due to a meltdown.

