Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Confirm They’ve Broken Up

It's a sad, sad day in Hollywood...

We have some heartbreaking news about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom today.

The couple have announced that they’re taking a break from their relationship, just over a year after they first got together. WAAAH.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE, their representatives explain: ‘Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.’

This revelation does come as a bit of a surprise, considering Katy, 32, and 40-year-old Orlando were snapped together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday.

It had seemed as though they were enjoying a romantic reunion, after both working abroad for a number of weeks.

They continued their tradition of shunning the red carpet and only posing together inside venues, cosying up to the cameras in two very dapper outfits.

Katy looked AH-mazing in a bronze asymmetric gown, which featured a racy thigh slit and a chic drop hem. When it came to her beauty look, she’d straightened her platinum lob and added a slick of nude lipstick.

Meanwhile, Orlando scrubbed up very nicely in a classic black tux.

But despite cuddling up for pictures, an onlooker told PEOPLE the duo didn’t interact much at the bash, mainly mingling with their own friends.

A source said: ‘Katy didn’t spend much time with Orlando. They got together for a photo, but that was about it.’

Oh. This is sad, sad times. And fans agree, with comments on Orlando’s Instagram including: ‘Come back with Katy please 💖😪,’ and: ‘WHY YOU GUYS BREAK UP? I CANT! 😭😭😭😭 [sic].’

We’re sending all our love to Katy and Orlando right now.