Katy Perry Speaks Out Following Her Split From Orlando Bloom

After her former flame was pictured with another woman, the singer has taken to Twitter...

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom officially announced that they are currently taking a break from their relationship, just over a year after they first got together.

See: Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Split

In a joint statement to PEOPLE, their representatives explained: ‘Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.’

Despite the seemingly amicable tone of the statement, it didn’t take long for rumours and speculation to build, with pictures of Orlando reportedly ‘cosying’ up to another woman emerging.

The actor, 40, was pictured with Erin McCabe at a pre-Oscars party at Tao nightclub on Saturday, just days before his split from Katy was announced.

Now, the Chained To The Rhythm singer has broken her silence on the news. And it seems that she wants everyone to know that there was no wrong-doing.

Taking to Twitter, the 32-year-old announced: ‘HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!😘’

PREACH.

We’re pleased to see that they still seem to be on good terms, and that there’s no drama to see here.

The singer has also decided to change something else for 2017, and that’s her image.

We’ve already seen KP experiment with bleach blonde locks this year, but she’s also been shouting about the fact that she’d never shaved her head… Until now.

✂️cash me outside howbow dah✂️ S/O @mrchrismcmillan and @justinandersoncolor & @riderdyehair for that platinum status 💁🏼💅🏻 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

Debuting her edgy new ‘do, which features an undercut, the star shared a series of Instagram videos along with the words: ‘I WASNT READY TILL NOW’.

I WASNT READY TILL NOW A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

Many fans have compared her to Miley Cyrus – and with that added pop of red lipstick, we can see the resemblance.

Looking good, Katy.