The Secret Message In Katy Perry’s One Love Manchester Dress

The singer paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack in a pretty special way...

Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester was three hours of pure emotion last night.

It was hard not to get choked up as musicians including Take That, Coldplay, Liam Gallagher and Justin Bieber took to the stage, paying tribute to the 22 people who lost their lives in last month’s terror attack.

And if your eyes aren’t dry just yet, don’t bother to wipe them. Because the internet has just discovered ANOTHER tear-jerking memento.

If you caught Katy Perry’s performance, you’ll have seen that she donned a white mini and an ankle-length feathery jacket.

But there was something pretty special about this outfit. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the back of her dress appeared to feature pictures of the victims within a heart.

Of course, Tweeters were quick to comment on the moving gesture.

Messages included: ‘Katy perry had all victims faces in the shape of a heart on the back of her dress what an angel,’ and: ‘What’s @katyperry wearing under her dress – looks like a top with images of people who lost their lives two weeks ago #OneLoveManchester [sic].’

Katy, 32, sang Part Of Me and Roar at the concert, which took place at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

As well as paying tribute with her outfit, she also made a moving speech on stage. She said: ‘It’s not easy to always choose love, is it? Especially in moments like these. It can be the most difficult thing to do.

‘But love conquers fear and and love conquers hate. And that love that you choose will give you strength.’

Afterwards, she Tweeted the simple message: ‘❤️you are so beautiful and brave ❤️#OneLoveManchester 🇬🇧 [sic].’

To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester Fund.