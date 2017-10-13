Is Georgia May Foote’s Coronation Street Character Being Killed Off-Screen?

Katy Armstrong will reportedly come to a sticky end next week...

Coronation Street fans, fetch your tissues. Because the ITV1 soap is reportedly set to kill off one of its most-loved characters.

Next week, we’ll see Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) collapse and be taken to hospital. However, he ends up discharging himself after receiving some devastating news.

He’s desperate to get to his son Joseph, and this determination will reportedly lead Sinead Tinker to see him in a new light and reunite with him for good.

Katie McGlynn – who plays Sinead – tells The Sun: ‘She is not thinking about herself at that time, she is just in awe of Chesney, how determined he is.

‘She takes a step back and sees Chesney in a completely new light. She sees him as a man, he’s got a fire in his belly and he is so courageous because he is really poorly but he is passionate about something.

‘It dawns on her: “What have I been doing?” She thinks she should be with him because he loves her, she loves him, if they stay together they are going to be together forever.

‘It may be a safe option but she still has that love for him because she’s been with him a while.’

But what is the devastating news that Chesney receives? Well, according to reports, he’ll learn of the death of his ex Katy Armstrong (Georgia May Foote).

A source says: ‘As Katy, Georgia was really popular with Corrie fans and had some big storylines. But bosses have clearly decided that she has no future in the soap, and have ruled out a return by killing her off.

‘You might have thought they would show such a well-known character being written out on screen but that wasn’t to be.’

