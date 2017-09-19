Fans Share Support For Pregnant Katie Piper On Instagram

The star was stung by a jelly fish on her baby bump, and her followers have reacted...

Katie Piper is currently pregnant with her second child, and she’s been sharing updates with her followers – including snaps of her growing bump – ever since announcing the happy news.

The 33-year-old, who is already mummy to three-year-old Belle, has been enjoying a sunny break with her husband Richard Sutton.

But it seems as though she suffered a nasty bout of pain on Sunday, having been stung by a jelly fish on a number of places on her body.

Taking to Instagram to document the incident, Katie told her followers: ‘So today wasn’t my best day…..stung by a jelly fish in 3 places one area was my baby bump!‬’

She also added an ambulance emoji to the end of her words.

The TV personality also uploaded a collage of photos, showing lotion-covered stings on three different parts of her body – including her blossoming belly.

Fans didn’t take long to show their concern, with worried comments including: ‘Oh no 😔 take care of you and baby’, ‘Aw no you poor thing. Feel better soon’ and ‘It agony bless you 😢 [sic]’.

Katie, who married her husband in November 2015, is due to give birth around Christmas time.

Speaking to the MailOnline, the mum-of-one revealed how excited her daughter Belle is about getting a sibling.

Katie said: ‘She’s so excited, she’s telling everyone else that she’s pregnant as well, which is quite funny considering she’s three.’

She added: ‘She’s got a friend with siblings so she knows what to expect, she says “I’m going to look after the baby.”‘

We’re hoping that Katie is feeling better.