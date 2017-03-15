Katie Piper Opens Up About Her Eye Infection On Instagram

The star was forced to visit hospital on her daughter's birthday. And she's shared exactly how it's related to the 2008 acid attack...

Katie Piper had to seek medical attention in an urgent care unit this week, after contracting a serious eye infection known as preseptal cellulitis.

Sadly it also happened on her daughter Belle’s third birthday, and seems to be linked to the ongoing injuries she sustained during her acid attack in 2008.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to share the news with her followers, posting a video and a photograph from the hospital displaying her inflamed eye.

The acid attack survivor revealed that her infection stemmed from the assault. Almost ten years ago, her ex-boyfriend hired someone to attack her with acid, and she has since had to undergo 300 operations. The procedures included stem-cell surgery to restore her sight in one eye.

The TV personality and body-confidence advocate has never shied away from talking about her past, and this time was no exception.

Opening up about her infection, Katie got candid in a short video clip, telling her fans: ‘So I just got in from work and wanted to make a video to show you this is something that happens when you’ve got injuries from the past near eyes…

A post shared by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on Mar 13, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

‘Today I’ve come out in a really bad infection, I have a lot of antibiotic creams and stuff, my own little supply that I keep at home…

‘So I’m going to treat it with some antibiotic cream and some drops, let me know if you have sensitive eyes or eye problems. This happens to me quite a lot but it usually clears up in a couple of days.’

A post shared by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:16am PDT

Keeping her fans posted, she later shared an image from the adult urgent care centre, explaining: ‘Not ideal on my daughter’s birthday!’

Clearly Katie gets a lot of support from her followers, as she was quick to offer her thanks for the well-wishes.

A post shared by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Posting a photo of herself on a drip, she announced: ‘Thank you for all your msgs- I’m in hospital with Pre Septal cellulitis infection, having treatment and hoping to go home tomorrow sometime fingers crossed- think I’m jinx on this day second time I’ve been in hospital for Belles birthday! [sic]’

We’re sending our very best wishes to Katie and hope she feels better soon.