Katie Piper Shows Off Her Beautiful Baby Bump In An Instagram Post

By

The TV personality is glowing...

Katie Piper announced that she was pregnant with her second child a few weeks ago, and we were so happy to hear the news.

The 33-year-old already has a daughter with her husband Richard Sutton. In a celebratory Instagram photo posted on the 18th June, Katie wrote: ‘I’m so excited to tell you all next Father’s Day my husband will be celebrating with two children!!’

The TV personality’s caption accompanied a photograph of herself holding on to her blossoming baby bump, in a shoot with Hello magazine. 

And it’s fair to say that she looked absolutely beautiful.

Now, Katie has taken to the picture sharing site once again to cradle her growing stomach.

Posing for a mirror selfie, she shared: ‘Going Green! Have restocked my wardrobe and wearing everything in 3 sizes bigger!!!’

Her fans were quick to offer their congratulations, with reactions including: ‘Congratulations on your new addition!’ and ‘Your gorgeous ! Beautiful bump in that dress:) [sic]’.

Katie has reportedly been trying to conceive again for a while, and is said to be ‘grateful’ for the chance to have a brother or sister for her three-year-old daughter, Belle, according to The Sun.

The blonde beauty told Hello: ‘This morning, when I was getting dressed, Belle came over and kissed my tummy.

‘I asked what she thinks I’m having and she said, ‘A girl, like me’.

‘I really don’t have a preference, but I have a special bond with my own sister Suzy, who’s also pregnant, so another girl would be lovely.’

Aww.

Congrats once again, guys!