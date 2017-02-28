Er. So Paris Hilton’s Mum Thinks Jennifer Aniston Is Having A ‘Baby’

As far as we are aware, Jennifer Aniston definitely ISN'T pregnant. But someone might need to tell Kathy Hilton...

There’s no denying that Jennifer Aniston absolutely slayed the Oscars in her sparkling Versace gown.

But, thanks to Paris Hilton’s mum (yes, really) everyone is talking about her for one particular reason.

During the star-studded celebrity bash that took place in LA’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, Kathy took to Twitter to announce to her 103,000 Twitter followers that Jen’ An’ was expected an, er, ‘baby girl’.

Yup.

According to multiple reports, Paris’ mum is said to have tweeted-then-deleted: ‘Jennifer Aniston looks so beautiful tonight I am telling you she is having a baby girl 100/ percent!!!!!!!!!!! [sic]’.

Interesting, considering that Jennifer definitely hasn’t announced any pregnancy news (and definitely doesn’t appear to be with child).

It’s safe to say that the tweet caused quite a bit of confusion, with many asking Kathy if she had actually meant to name Natalie Portman – who is expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied.

It appears that she replied to one fan with a simple ‘no’, leading to even more confusion.

Kathy is yet to have spoken out about the mishap, but we can only assume that she realised her mistake, as the post now seems to have been deleted.

Jennifer attended the lavish event with her husband Justin Theroux.

Although she skipped the red carpet, the former Friends actress took to the stage at the 89th Academy Awards to lead a tribute to those that have passed away in the last year.

🎬: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux inside the 2017 #VFOscars @Instagram portrait studio. See even more exclusive portraits at the link in bio. Photograph by @MarkSeliger. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Feb 27, 2017 at 1:47am PST

The loved-up couple also posed up a storm for Vanity Fair’s portrait series – and we have to say, we’re getting ALL of the #RelationshipGoals right now.