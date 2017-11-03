Oooh...

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Kate Wright and England football legend Rio Ferdinand have been looking more loved up than ever recently, and it’s totally adorable.

And now, according to reports, it looks like the couple have taken a big step in their relationship…

According to The Sun, the blonde beauty is officially moving in with her sportsman beau once the lease is up on her flat in Brentwood, Essex.

A source close to the couple told the publication: ‘She’s all but moved in already – Kate and Rio are inseparable.’

Out for dinner #Familytime ❤️ A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

They continued: ‘It’s the next natural step for them – after spending so much time together in Dubai, it seems ridiculous that she’d move back to her flat in Essex.

‘She already spends a lot of time at Rio’s and keeps a lot of her stuff there too. It’s only a matter of time until they make it official.’

Kate recently shared the first snap of the pair of them with her 709 thousand Instagram followers, which saw the couple enjoying what looking like a pretty frightening rollercoaster.

Who was screaming louder?? …. #ithinkitwashim 🙊😂🎢 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Oct 27, 2017 at 2:22am PDT

‘Who was screaming louder?? …. #ithinkitwashim 🙊😂🎢 [sic]’ the blonde beauty captioned the post, and fans were absolutely loving it.

‘Lovely to see you happy and with someone who will treat you as his princess xx,’ one commented, while another gushed: ‘Love this @xkatiewright !!! Glad to see 2 people happy in love. Well suited couple who deserve all the happiness in the world. ❤️ xx [sic]’

‘Good to see him smiling after everything his been through. Nice that you can do that for him 😊🙌🏾,’ praised a third, and another agreed: ‘I’m going to say Rio 😄😄, love seeing pictures of you & Rio. You make a good couple, all the best to you both 💖💙. Xx [sic]’

Eek! Exciting times ahead for these two.