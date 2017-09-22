Fans of the couple have started speculating that Kate and Rio have taken things to the next level...

Rumours have spread like wild-fire of The Only Way Is Essex‘s Kate Wright and England footballer Rio Ferdinand’s romance.

And they pair are looking pretty loved up at the moment, as they have both taken to Instagram to share adorable snaps of one another – and it looks like Kate really has become part of Rio’s family.

But now one snap that the blonde beauty posted recently has sent fans into meltdown as they believe it means the pair have taken a seriously big step in their relationship…

Looking absolutely amazing in her workout gear, Kate posted a selfie in an extremely nice looking gym.

Workout timmmeee @meldeane12 👊🏼💗 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

‘What does this have to do with Rio?’ I hear you ask, well, many fans instantly recognised the room as Rio’s home gym.

‘That’s in Rio’s house isn’t it?’ one eagle-eyed follower commented on the snap, as did another: ‘Looks a lot like Rio ferdinands gym [sic]’

‘Lovely home gym Rio’s got,’ pointed out a third.

So does this mean Essex stunner has moved in with Rio?!

Well, Kate has also recently shared with her 687 thousand Instagram followers a snap of her and her footballer beau working out together in the garden.

Synchronised morning workout …. the outfits weren't planned I promise 😂💪🏼👊🏼 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Sep 7, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

And yes, they are wearing matching outfits.

Kate has not recently appeared on the ITVBe show TOWIE, admitting that she wants to prioritise her bf.

‘I’m taking a step back from the public eye, I want to keep my life private as I lived my previous relationship on TOWIE, my priority right now is Rio and the family,’ she told The Sun.

And a source also told the publication: ‘Kate left TOWIE because she wanted to be away from the limelight, but interest continued to be sky high and she struggled to visit the gym and go on holiday in peace.’

They continued: ‘She hopes having no links with brands and no longer being on TV will help give her the quiet life she longs for with her new family.’

We’re so happy these two lovebirds are stronger than ever.