Kate Wright Breaks Her Silence On Her Relationship With Rio Ferdinand

The star is taking a step back to focus on her 'new family'...

The Only Way Is Essex‘s Kate Wright might have already quite the reality TV show that made her famous, but she’s now revealed that she has decided to turn her back on the world of showbiz altogether, in order to concentrate on her relationship.

The 26-year-old was long-rumoured to have been dating former England footballer Rio Ferdinand, and they finally decided to go public on Instagram in August.

The father-of-three took to his official account to share a snap from his ‘day with the fam’ – which featured the reality TV blonde.

His fans were pretty excited at the apparent confirmation of their relationship, with many followers rushing to tell him that he deserved to be happy.

Since then, the pair have continued to feature on one another’s social media pages. In fact, just a few days ago Kate shared a photo of their ‘synchronised morning workout’ – complete with matching (although, she says, completely unintentional) outfits.

Yup. Things seem to be going really well for Kate and Rio, and she’s even spoken out on their relationship for the first time.

Kate has hinted that we won’t be seeing too much of her going forward, as she’s choosing to focus her energy on their blossoming romance.

‘I’m taking a step back from the public eye,’ she revealed to The Sun.

‘I want to keep my life private as I lived my previous relationship on TOWIE, my priority right now is Rio and the family.’

According to the publication, Kate has decided that she will no longer be working with her agent and has also chosen to stop working with a number of brands.

A friend reportedly added: ‘She hopes having no links with brands and no longer being on TV will help give her the quiet life she longs for with her new family.’

Well, we’re hoping that Rio and Kate will be very happy.