We Need To Talk About What Happened To Kate Wright On TOWIE

Viewers were not impressed by how the show displayed the 25-year-old's, er, boobs...

The Only Way Is Essex is BACK.

We’re only one episode down, but oh my, what a whole load of drama we’ve witnessed already.

Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks – who now seem to be taking a break (?) from their relationship – were on top form to provide an, erm, war of words.

But there was one other moment that seems to have caused a teeny bit of backlash with viewers. And to be honest, we can totally see why.

Kate Wright and best friend Amber Dowding were exchanging gossip at the gym. Because, really, what else are you going to do there? EXACTLY.

Natch, TOWIE producers made sure that the camera crew were on hand to keep an eye (well, there wouldn’t be a show otherwise, would there?!) but viewers noticed that they seemed keen to home in on one thing in particular… Kate’s boobs.

Sigh.

Now, we’re not judging.

Boobs are boobs.

They’re perfectly natural and if you want to get them out, go ahead.

But we couldn’t help but let out a heavy sigh when we saw the clip, and the camera angle, considering that Kate was TALKING. Pretty sure her mouth isn’t going to be found in her sports bra.

One fan wrote: ‘Why is the camera showing us Kate’s boobs every five seconds #towie [sic]’.

Others said:

The Essex babe seems to have kept pretty quiet about the comments surrounding her lady lumps, but she has promised that there’s a lot more drama to look forward to in the new ITVBe series.

The 25-year-old wrote: ‘Loved that ep 🙊🙊 it only gets better next week guys 👀👀 …. night all ❤’.

Ooh.